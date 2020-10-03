Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: Samad had to bowl final over due to his height, says Warner SRH suffered a setback after Bhuvneshwar Kumar seemed to have hurt his thigh in the penultimate over of CSK's run chase in the Indian Premier League game in Dubai. Team Sportstar 03 October, 2020 00:02 IST Abdul Samad successfully defended 28 runs in the final over of the game. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 03 October, 2020 00:02 IST David Warner was pleased after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered a second consecutive win in the IPL 2020 Twenty20 on Friday. SRH beat Chennai Super Kings by seven runs in Dubai.SRH was in a fix after Bhuvneshwar Kumar suffered an injury setback in the penultimate over, which forced Warner to use Abdul Samad in the final over with CSK needing 28 to win.READ | Dhoni on CSK's defeat: We're making the same mistakes again Warner said, "I backed him (Samad) - I had no option. We tried to kill the game in the 19th over. I could have given it to Abhishek [Sharma], but Samad with his height had to bowl the last one."SRH recovered from 69 for four in the 11th over to post a competitive 164 thanks to youngsters Priyam Garg (51*) and Abhishek Sharma (31)."It's my message to the youngsters, to go out there and score some runs," said the Australian. "These guys assessed the conditions and played well, so really, really proud of them.'SRH once again impressed with its bowling effort to deny CSK any real momentum in the chase. "These guys [Bowlers] really work hard, they execute their yorkers and their slower ones. These are the rewards we are getting, and hopefully, we get the momentum going forward," said Warner. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos