IPL 2020 players list: Full squad of Kings XI Punjab

Here's the complete squad of the Kings XI Punjab after the Indian Premier League 2020 auction in Kolkata on Thursday.

19 December, 2019 21:30 IST

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell   -  Getty Images

PLAYERS RELEASED BEFORE THE AUCTION

Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetymer, Akshdeep Nath, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Colin De Grandhomme, Prayas Ray Barman, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Himmat Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Milind Kumar (and Dale Steyn, who was a mid-season replacement)

TOTAL SPENT

Rs 68.5 crore

FINAL SQUAD:

Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, KL Rahul (C), Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.

