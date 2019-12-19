Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 players list: Full squad of Kings XI Punjab Here's the complete squad of the Kings XI Punjab after the Indian Premier League 2020 auction in Kolkata on Thursday. Team Sportstar 19 December, 2019 21:30 IST Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell - Getty Images Team Sportstar 19 December, 2019 21:30 IST PLAYERS RELEASED BEFORE THE AUCTIONMarcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetymer, Akshdeep Nath, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Colin De Grandhomme, Prayas Ray Barman, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Himmat Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Milind Kumar (and Dale Steyn, who was a mid-season replacement)TOTAL SPENTRs 68.5 croreFINAL SQUAD:Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, KL Rahul (C), Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.