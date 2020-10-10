IPL 2020 News

KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020 Dream 11 Predicted XI, Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI Live Updates: Will Chris Gayle play in Abu Dhabi?

IPL2020 KKR vs KXIP Predicted XI: A look at the Dream 11 and Predicted XI between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 24 in Dubai.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
10 October, 2020 09:13 IST

Andre Russell has been on top of his game with the ball during the death overs.   -  IPL

Kings XI Punjab will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 24 of the IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

IPL 2020 KKR vs KXIP preview: The Knight Riders challenge for Kings XI  

Kings XI Punjab Predicted XI

1. K. L. Rahul (C & Wk)

2. Chris Gayle (Overseas)

3. Mayank Agarwal

4. Glenn Maxwell (Overseas)

5. Mandeep Singh

6. Sarfaraz Khan

7. Krishnappa Gowtham

8. Chris Jordan (Overseas)

9. Murugan Ashwin

10. Mohammed Shami

11. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Overseas)

IPL 2020 mid-season transfer: Full players list, eligibility criteria, start date and all you need to know  

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

1. Sunil Narine (Overseas)

2. Shubman Gill

3. Tom Banton (Overseas)

4. Nitish Rana

5. Dinesh Karthik (C & Wk)

6. Rahul Tripathi

7. Andre Russell (Overseas)

8. Pat Cummins (Overseas)

9. Kuldeep Yadav

10. Prasidh Krishna

11. Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine/Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (captain and wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Prabhsimran Singh/Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi.

Match No 24

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 3.30 

