KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020 Dream 11 Predicted XI, Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI Live Updates: Will Chris Gayle play in Abu Dhabi? IPL2020 KKR vs KXIP Predicted XI: A look at the Dream 11 and Predicted XI between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 24 in Dubai. Team Sportstar 10 October, 2020 09:13 IST Andre Russell has been on top of his game with the ball during the death overs. - IPL Team Sportstar 10 October, 2020 09:13 IST Kings XI Punjab will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 24 of the IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. IPL 2020 KKR vs KXIP preview: The Knight Riders challenge for Kings XI Kings XI Punjab Predicted XI1. K. L. Rahul (C & Wk)2. Chris Gayle (Overseas)3. Mayank Agarwal4. Glenn Maxwell (Overseas)5. Mandeep Singh6. Sarfaraz Khan7. Krishnappa Gowtham8. Chris Jordan (Overseas)9. Murugan Ashwin10. Mohammed Shami11. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Overseas) IPL 2020 mid-season transfer: Full players list, eligibility criteria, start date and all you need to know Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI1. Sunil Narine (Overseas)2. Shubman Gill3. Tom Banton (Overseas)4. Nitish Rana5. Dinesh Karthik (C & Wk)6. Rahul Tripathi7. Andre Russell (Overseas)8. Pat Cummins (Overseas)9. Kuldeep Yadav10. Prasidh Krishna11. Kamlesh NagarkotiSquadsKolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine/Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (captain and wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Prabhsimran Singh/Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi.Match No 24Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu DhabiTime: 3.30