KKR vs SRH Toss Today Match IPL 2021 Live Updates: Will coin flip favour David Warner or Eoin Morgan?

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - IPL 2020

TOTAL MATCHES: 14

TOSSES WON: 6 LOST: 8

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 2/6 MATCHES LOST: 4/6

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 5/8 MATCHES LOST: 3/8

IPL 2021: KKR vs SRH Predicted Playing XI Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match at 7:30 PM IST

PODCAST What to look forward to in IPL 2021? Our correspondents Vijay Lokapally, Shayan Acharya and Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya discuss.

MATCH RESULTS:

KKR V MI - KKR WON THE TOSS - KKR CHOSE TO FIELD - MI WON BY 49 runs

SRH V KKR - SRH WON THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO FIELD - KKR WON BY 7 wickets

KKR V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO BAT - KKR WON BY 37 runs

DC V KKR - KKR WON THE TOSS - KKR CHOSE TO FIELD - DC WON BY 18 runs

KKR V CSK - KKR WON THE TOSS - KKR CHOSE TO BAT - KKR WON BY 10 runs

KKR V KXIP - KKR WON THE TOSS - KKR CHOSE TO BAT - KKR WON BY 2 runs

RCB V KKR - RCB WON THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 82 runs

MI V KKR - KKR WON THE TOSS - KKR CHOSE TO BAT - MI WON BY 8 wickets

KKR V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO BAT - KKR WON BY Super Over

KKR V RCB - KKR WON THE TOSS - KKR CHOSE TO BAT - RCB WON BY 8 wickets

KKR V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO BAT - KKR WON BY 59 runs

KXIP V KKR - KXIP WON THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO BAT - KXIP WON BY 8 wickets

CSK V KKR - CSK WON THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO BAT - CSK WON BY 6 wickets

RR V KKR - RR WON THE TOSS - KKR FORCED TO BAT - KKR WON BY 60 runs

Dhoni the inspiration behind the emergence of wicketkeeper captains in IPL - Buttler

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS - IPL 2020

TOTAL MATCHES: 16

TOSSES WON: 11 LOST: 5

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 6/11 MATCHES LOST: 5/11

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS:

MATCHES WON: 2/5 MATCHES LOST: 3/5

MATCH RESULTS:

RCB V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - RCB WON BY 10 runs

SRH V KKR - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO BAT - KKR WON BY 7 wickets

SRH V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO BAT - SRH WON BY 15 runs

CSK V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO BAT - SRH WON BY 7 runs

MI V SRH - MI WON THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - MI WON BY 34 runs

SRH V KXIP - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO BAT - SRH WON BY 69 runs

SRH V RR - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO BAT - RR WON BY 5 wickets

SRH V CSK - CSK WON THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - CSK WON BY 20 runs

KKR V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - KKR WON BY Super Over

RR V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH WON 8 WICKETS

KXIP V SRH - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - KXIP WON BY 12 runs

DC V SRH - DC WON THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO BAT - SRH WON BY 88 runs

SRH V RCB - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH WON BY 5 wickets

SRH V MI - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH WON BY 10 wickets

PLAYOFFS

SRH V RCB - SRH WON THE TOSS - SRH CHOSE TO FIELD - SRH WON BY 6 wickets

SRH V DC - DC WON THE TOSS - SRH FORCED TO FIELD - DC WON 17 runs