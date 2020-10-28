Mumbai Indians' Pollard: Suryakumar Yadav just keeps getting better

Mumbai Indians stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard felt his wicket of AB de Villiers proved to be change the momentum of the game in favour of his side in the win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

"I am big on match-ups in a way. I also watch a lot of cricket. I took a punt and bowled at AB. I could have waited for the last over but if someone has to go for runs I thought I'd take it. The wicket changed the momentum for us," said Pollard.

Suryakumar Yadav scored an unbeaten 79-runs off 43 balls to lead the side to a five-wicket win.

On his knock, Pollard said, "Imagine someone batting at that strike rate after two early wickets. Deep down inside he must be very, very disappointed to not have donned the blue for India. He just keeps getting better. Again as an individual if you keep staying consistent, you will be rewarded. Nothing happens before its time."

RCB skipper Virat Kohli described the final five overs of his team's innings, which saw it score just 35 runs while losing four wickets, 'strange'.

"It was a strange phase of batting out there where everything we hit went straight to the fielders. They bowled in good areas in the last 5 overs and kept us 20 runs short," said Kohli.

Kohli credited Mumbai's batsmen in the chase of 165 to take the game away from RCB.

"We were in the game until the 17th over and that was a decent effort by our bowlers. It's basically up to the gut of the captain and the conditions. Tonight we though the ball might swing early so we went with Dale [Steyn] and [Chris] Morris for initial swing, and Washy [Washington Sundar] in the powerplay. We needed a few wickets there, but their batsmen did a good job," said the 31-year-old.