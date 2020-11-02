IPL 2020 playoffs race explained: How both RCB, DC can qualify for last four

With just two days left for the end of the league stage of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, only one team - Mumbai Indians - is assured of a place in the playoffs and a top-two finish. Three teams - Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals - have been eliminated while of the four other teams, all have a shot at clinching the remaining three spots. The Monday night game between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore is a shoot-out for the second spot. Here's how both RCB and DC can still qualify for the last four.

IPL 2020 playoffs race explained Live Updates: How can SRH, KKR, RCB, DC qualify for knockouts

The winner of the RCB vs DC match will get to 16 points and be guaranteed a top-two finish, which ensures two chances to get to the final. The losing team can still progress to the playoffs but needs to avoid a heavy defeat so that the Net Run Rate doesn’t fall below that of fourth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

If RCB loses by 22 runs or more, KKR will go through & Delhi will be second. If Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, Kohli's RCB will be knocked out. If DC loses by 18 or more runs, KKR will qualify with RCB occupying the second spot. If SRH beats MI, DC will bow out.

While chasing, if RCB gets to the target in less than 18.4 overs, then DC's NRR will fall below KKR's and a Hyderabad win will knock Shreyas Iyer's men out of the competition. Conversely, if DC chases down the total in less than 18 overs, RCB's NRR will fall below KKR's and a Hyderabad win will be the end of the road for RCB.

That said, if Mumbai beats Hyderabad, KKR, DC and RCB will advance. Chennai's nine-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab on Sunday knocked Rahul's men out of IPL. Later, KKR thrashed RR by 60 runs to bring the curtains down on Rajasthan's campaign. Dhoni's Chennai was the first side to be eliminated.

IPL 2020: Karthik flies to catch Stokes, ignites memories of 2007 World Cup grab to get Smith

IPL 2020 Points Table Today