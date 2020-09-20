IPL 2020: Ashwin suffers shoulder injury, walks off the field

Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin walked off the field after bowling just six deliveries due to a shoulder injury he picked against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Ashwin, bowling his first over, picked two wickets and then suffered a suspected shoulder dislocation while trying to stop the ball.

Ashwin first dismissed Karun Nair and then bowled Nicholas Pooran for a duck before putting a needless dive to prevent a single off the last delivery.

Ashwin, clearly in pain walked off the field along with physio Patrick Farhard using his jersey as a temporary sling.