IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020: Ashwin suffers shoulder injury, walks off the field

Ashwin, bowling his first over, picked two wickets and then suffered a suspected shoulder dislocation while trying to stop the ball.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Dubai 20 September, 2020 22:53 IST

R. Ashwin celebrates after taking a wicket against Kings XI Punjab.   -  BCCI | IPL

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Dubai 20 September, 2020 22:53 IST

Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin walked off the field after bowling just six deliveries due to a shoulder injury he picked against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Ashwin, bowling his first over, picked two wickets and then suffered a suspected shoulder dislocation while trying to stop the ball.

DC vs KXIP | Live Score

Ashwin first dismissed Karun Nair and then bowled Nicholas Pooran for a duck before putting a needless dive to prevent a single off the last delivery. 

Ashwin, clearly in pain walked off the field along with physio Patrick Farhard using his jersey as a temporary sling.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

  Dugout videos

 Related