IPL 2020: Ashwin suffers shoulder injury, walks off the field Ashwin, bowling his first over, picked two wickets and then suffered a suspected shoulder dislocation while trying to stop the ball. Team Sportstar Dubai 20 September, 2020 22:53 IST R. Ashwin celebrates after taking a wicket against Kings XI Punjab. - BCCI | IPL Team Sportstar Dubai 20 September, 2020 22:53 IST Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin walked off the field after bowling just six deliveries due to a shoulder injury he picked against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Ashwin, bowling his first over, picked two wickets and then suffered a suspected shoulder dislocation while trying to stop the ball. DC vs KXIP | Live ScoreAshwin first dismissed Karun Nair and then bowled Nicholas Pooran for a duck before putting a needless dive to prevent a single off the last delivery. Ashwin, clearly in pain walked off the field along with physio Patrick Farhard using his jersey as a temporary sling.