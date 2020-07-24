Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 to start on September 19, final on November 8 Earlier, there were speculations that the IPL could start on September 26, but now it is set to start a week earlier. It will be a 51-day tournament. Shayan Acharya Mumbai 24 July, 2020 12:30 IST The IPL matches are set to take place over a period of 51 days. - K. R. Deepak Shayan Acharya Mumbai 24 July, 2020 12:30 IST The Indian Premier League is all set to begin from September 19 and will continue till November 8 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the tournament's Governing Council chairman, Brijesh Patel, has confirmed to Sportstar.Earlier, there were speculations the tournament could start on September 26, but now the tournament is set to start a week earlier. The matches are set to take place over a period of 51 days."We have decided on the dates. The Governing Council will meet shortly to discuss the other details," Patel said on Friday.He also indicated that the meeting could be held early next week and the Emirates Cricket Board will be informed soon.Women's IPL to be discussedAs per the original schedule, four teams were also supposed to play the Women's T20 Challenge. However, Patel said the Governing Council is yet to take a call on the possibilities of hosting matches for the women cricketers. "That's in the plan. We will be discussing the matter in the meeting," Patel said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos