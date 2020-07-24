IPL 2020 to start on September 19, final on November 8

The Indian Premier League is all set to begin from September 19 and will continue till November 8 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the tournament's Governing Council chairman, Brijesh Patel, has confirmed to Sportstar.

Earlier, there were speculations the tournament could start on September 26, but now the tournament is set to start a week earlier. The matches are set to take place over a period of 51 days.

"We have decided on the dates. The Governing Council will meet shortly to discuss the other details," Patel said on Friday.

He also indicated that the meeting could be held early next week and the Emirates Cricket Board will be informed soon.

Women's IPL to be discussed

As per the original schedule, four teams were also supposed to play the Women's T20 Challenge.

However, Patel said the Governing Council is yet to take a call on the possibilities of hosting matches for the women cricketers. "That's in the plan. We will be discussing the matter in the meeting," Patel said.