IPL 2021: BCCI assures players of complete safety inside bio-bubble

Amid growing concerns about the viability of the Indian Premier League, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s interim CEO Hemang Amin - who is also the COO of the IPL - has written to all the players and the support assuring them of complete safety inside the bubble.

“In order to allay any apprehensions and concerns, we are further strengthening our bio-secure environments to keep everyone involved in the tournament safe and healthy. Recently, we increased testing in our bio-bubbles to be extra vigilant. Instead of the stipulated test every five days, we now conduct a test every two days,” Amin wrote in the letter, which Sportstar has seen.

While the testing will be increased, the Board also stated that players won't be permitted to use food deliveries from outside the designated hotels anymore. “Apart from this, we have also increased our level of caution to strengthen our bio-bubbles. I am sure you will understand and co-operate with us on these steps taken to strengthen the bubble. The health and safety of our players, support staff, management and everyone involved in IPL 2021 is of paramount importance and we will leave no stone unturned in that endeavor,” he wrote.

He also thanked the players for their work. “While you go about playing the sport, we all love, you are also doing something really important. As some of you have said, "if we can help distract people from all the troubles of recent times, even if it is for a short while, we have done a great job.” When you all walk out onto the field, you are bringing hope to millions of people who have tuned in. If, even for a minute, you can bring a smile on someone's face, then you have done well. While you are professionals and will play to win, this time you are also playing for something much more important.... Humanity,” he wrote.