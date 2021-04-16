Home IPL News IPL 2021, CSK vs PBKS (KXIP) Chennai Super Kings batting order: Will MS Dhoni bat at No. 4 vs Punjab? IPL 2021, PBKS (KXIP) vs CSK Predicted Chennai Super Kings batting order updates: Will captain Dhoni bat at No. 7 or promote himself up the order in today's IPL match? Team Sportstar 16 April, 2021 13:19 IST Will MS Dhoni bat at No. 4 vs Punjab Kings tonight? - IPL Team Sportstar 16 April, 2021 13:19 IST The Chennai Super Kings will face Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It lost its opening match to the Delhi Capitals, but showed glimpses of aggressive approach with Moeen Ali and Suresh Raina attack to the opposition.Ali batted at No. 3 while Raina occupied the No. 4 position. CSK skipper MS Dhoni batted as low as No. 7. Will he come up the order tonight? IPL 2021: CSK Predicted XI vs Punjab: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Online TV at 7:30 PM IST Predicted Chennai batting order1 Ruturaj Gaikwad2 Faf du Plessis3 Moeen Ali4 Suresh Raina5 Ambati Rayudu6 Ravindra Jadeja7 MS Dhoni (capt, wk)8 Sam Curran9 Dwayne Bravo10 Shardul Thakur11 Deepak Chahar PKBS vs CSK Preview, IPL 2021: Super Kings aim to open account against Punjab Kings Full SquadChennai Super Kings complete squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.