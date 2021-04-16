IPL 2021, CSK vs PBKS (KXIP) Chennai Super Kings batting order: Will MS Dhoni bat at No. 4 vs Punjab?

The Chennai Super Kings will face Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It lost its opening match to the Delhi Capitals, but showed glimpses of aggressive approach with Moeen Ali and Suresh Raina attack to the opposition.

Ali batted at No. 3 while Raina occupied the No. 4 position. CSK skipper MS Dhoni batted as low as No. 7. Will he come up the order tonight?

IPL 2021: CSK Predicted XI vs Punjab: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Online TV at 7:30 PM IST

Predicted Chennai batting order

1 Ruturaj Gaikwad

2 Faf du Plessis

3 Moeen Ali

4 Suresh Raina

5 Ambati Rayudu

6 Ravindra Jadeja

7 MS Dhoni (capt, wk)

8 Sam Curran

9 Dwayne Bravo

10 Shardul Thakur

11 Deepak Chahar

PKBS vs CSK Preview, IPL 2021: Super Kings aim to open account against Punjab Kings

Full Squad

Chennai Super Kings complete squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma