DC vs SRH, IPL 2021 Predicted Playing XI LIVE Today's Match: Warner in focus for Sunrisers; Shreyas Iyer set for Delhi return

DC will resume its bid to jump into the top spot as it takes on bottom-ranked SRH which on Wednesday.



Here's a look at the predicted playing XIs.

Predicted Playing 11

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel/Amit Mishra, R Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohamad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan





Where to watch IPL 2021 today's match?

The IPL 2021 match between SRH and DC will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.