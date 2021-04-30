IPL 2021: Confidence increases when you are able to contribute, says Lalit Yadav

While everyone is talking about Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw's blistering knock against Kolkata Knight Riders in its Indian Premier League encounter on Thursday, one man who quietly impressed was bowling all-rounder Lalit Yadav.

Going in against a quality batting line-up, he finished with figures of 2/13 from his three overs at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Most importantly, Lalit picked the all-important wicket of KKR skipper Eoin Morgan and pinch-hitter Sunil Narine. The youngster said contributing to the team's cause has helped him grow in confidence.

"Confidence increases when you are able to contribute to the side's cause. Cricket is all about how we think and how positive one can remain," he said in the post-match virtual press conference. Lalit said it also helps when you have played with some of the big boys in the team as that then makes one comfortable in the dressing room.

"I have played domestic cricket for Delhi, there are some Delhi players in this franchise like Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, and Shikhar Dhawan. I have a good bonding with them, we have played together in domestic cricket so that is working well for me in this franchise," he pointed.

Asked about how DC looked to keep dangerman Andre Russell quiet, Lalit said: "We had a plan that we would not bowl spinners much in front of Andre Russell. We had a plan of bowling Ishant, Rabada and Avesh to him and implementing bouncers and yorkers against him." The ploy did seem to work to an extent as Russell could manage only 45 from the 27 balls he faced.

While he did strike at a rate of 166.67, Russell can be quite damaging on his day. Coming back to Lalit, the all-rounder isn't ready to sit on past laurels and wishes to keep improving so that he can also contribute with the bat whenever called upon by the team management. "I am always thinking about how I can express myself with the bat. I am always hoping that my batting improves day by day. It would be nice if I can develop my batting," he said.