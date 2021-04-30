IPL 2021: KKR head coach McCullum to bring in changes in playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders is expected to make a few changes in its playing XI before the clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 3.

After recording its fifth loss of the season, against Delhi Capitals, on Thursday, head coach Brendon McCullum announced he would need fresh faces to bounce back into the league. “You are not going to hit every ball for fours and sixes but you can have the intent to do so when given a free license. It is difficult to score runs without playing shots and unfortunately, we didn’t play enough shots tonight and it’s become a bit of a thing.

“What we saw from Prithvi Shaw tonight was perfect team play of how we want to play. If you can’t change men, change men. We probably have to bring in fresh personnel who will hopefully try and take the game on a bit more,” he told reporters after witnessing the youngster’s 41-ball 82 while chasing a target of 155.

Shubman Gill struck form and scored a 38-ball 43 but he could not play the big shots to accelerate. Andre Russell’s unbeaten 45 off 27 balls pleased the coach as he took the side to a respectable total of 154.

“In T20 cricket, you have to park the old school thought of trying to find a boundary and then get a single. You have to put pressure back. If you get a boundary, look for another one and then look for another. If you can do that, the opposition bowlers are under immense pressure and then you get the big overs that allows you to build into the innings and create partnerships,” McCullum analysed the problem areas of KKR.

The former New Zealand captain, who was known for his aggressive brand of cricket, stressed there has been a lack of application from his batsmen. “It is difficult if you are not trying to look for those boundaries for that to happen. It is more of an application thing than it is anything else. It is incredibly disappointing because I have asked time and again to be expressive and take the game on but we continue to not do it. We have to make some changes for sure.”