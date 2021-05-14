IPL 2021: Hussey recovers from Covid-19, Saha tests positive again

Former Australia batsman and Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey has recovered from COVID-19 and is likely to fly back from Chennai on Sunday.

Saha, who has been named in India's squad for the six Tests in England, has received conflicting results in two coronavirus tests, which has prolonged his isolation.

"My quarantine period is still not over. Out of the two tests done, one was negative, and the other one came as positive. Otherwise, I am doing much better. Requesting everyone not to spread misleading stories/information without whole context," the Sunrisers Hyderabad player posted his statement on Twitter. Both Hussey and Saha had first tested positive during the now suspended IPL.

India Test keeper Wriddhiman Saha has returned another positive test. - AP

"Hussey has returned with negative RT-PCR results and has recovered well. We haven't yet decided when he is going to fly back and which route he will take -- Maldives or Australia," said CSK CEO Kashi Viswanathan on Friday.

The group of 38, which includes Australia players, coaches and support staff, would be able to take a charter flight out of the Maldives via Malaysia to Sydney on May 16, where they would then serve their mandatory 14-day quarantine period. Australia had imposed a ban on flights from India till May 15.