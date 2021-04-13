IPL 2021: KKR cracks under pressure to gift match to MI

This time around, Kolkata Knight Riders had not left any stone unturned to prepare for the game against Mumbai Indians.



Eoin Morgan started with spinners to keep Rohit Sharma and Co. quiet in the PowerPlay. He saved the express pace of Pat Cummins and Prasidh Krishna to tease Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya in the middle overs and even dismissed the five-time champion for 152 but in the end, pressure got the better of KKR as it lost the contest by 10 runs at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.



The Knights started on a positive note led by Nitish Rana (57, 47b, 6x4, 2x6) who found solid support in Shubman Gill (33, 24b, 5x4, 1x6). The opening partnership of 72 in 8.5 overs set the ball rolling for the men in purple, before Rahul Chahar’s magic run.

The leg-spinner picked up four wickets at a crucial juncture to turn the tide. Gill found Pollard at long-off while trying to clear the fence. Rahul Tripathi (5, 5b) edged one to Quinton de Kock, Eoin Morgan (7, 7b) failed to execute the hack and was caught by Marco Jansen at deep mid-wicket, and finally, the in-form Rana got stumped by de Kock.



KKR needed to score 30 off the last four overs with five wickets in hand when left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya and speedster Jasprit Bumrah bowled two good overs for just seven runs against Andre Russell (9, 15b, 1x4) and Dinesh Karthik (8 not out, 11b).



Trent Boult removed Russell and Cummins (0, 1b) in the final over to secure the victory for MI.

Russell five-for



Introduced into the attack in the 18th over, Russell came out of nowhere to pick up a five-for wickets in his two overs bowling round the wicket to right-handers. The hustle began with Pollard’s wicket. The big man edged a full delivery outside off to Dinesh Karthik. The other four to fall to Russell’s ploy were Krunal Pandya, Jansen, Chahar and Bumrah.

Russell's 5/15 is the best by any KKR bowler in the history of the tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav (56, 36b, 7x4, 2x6) was the only highlight in MI's innings. The runs that mattered in the end.

KKR will have to pull up its socks before it meets Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 18. MI will be ecstatic to maintain its domination over KKR and secure the first points of the season. It will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.