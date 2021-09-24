RCB vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2021: Kohli's Bangalore eyes comeback win vs Dhoni's Chennai in Sharjah

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of IPL 2021 Match 35 between RCB and CSK from Sharjah.

Match Preview

After being shot out for 92 against Kolkata Knight Riders, a lot is riding on Royal Challengers Bangalore’s explosive batting lineup when it takes on Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah on Friday.

Last year, the venue saw some of the highest scores scored in the tournament with its short boundaries, and the RCB batsmen will hope to find their groove in what could be helpful batting conditions.

On Wednesday, Virat Kohli had an extended net session, and coach Mike Hesson sounded confident that the skipper had found his rhythm back.

With AB de Villiers not donning the gloves, it will be interesting to see if RCB tries Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammed Azharuddeen, who is known for his power-hitting, to give more depth to its lineup.

Eyeing playoff berth

Meanwhile, CSK will be high on confidence following its 20-run win over defending champion Mumbai Indians, especially after being reduced to 24/4 batting first on Sunday.

But last year, the three-time champion struggled in Sharjah, losing its three matches.

All-rounder Sam Curran will be available for Friday’s game after completing his quarantine and could give the team an option, should it choose to swap him for Moeen Ali.

Another piece of good news is that both Ambati Rayudu, who took a blow on his arm and Deepak Chahar, who suffered cramps against MI, are fit and available.

With a settled lineup, CSK will hope to get its seventh win of the season and take one step closer to the playoff.

Full Squads:

CSK Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Moeen Ali, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

RCB Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Christian, Dushmantha Chameera, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, George Garton, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tim David, Akash Deep