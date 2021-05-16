IPL 2021: Michael Hussey leaves for Australia via Doha

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey, who was in isolation in Chennai, left for Sydney on Sunday. The former Australia cricketer had tested positive for COVID-19, and subsequently, Chennai Super Kings airlifted him and bowling coach L. Balaji to Chennai, where they were in isolation.

Following a Covid-19 negative test on Friday, Hussey was cleared to return to Australian soil on a commercial flight. "Hussey has recovered and has left for Sydney via Doha by a commercial flight in the early hours of Sunday," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told Sportstar.

Cricket Australia open to reassess ball-tampering scandal after Bancroft comments

Hussey was the first member of the overseas contingent to test positive in the 2021 IPL, which has since been suspended after an increase in coronavirus cases among players. With Hussey serving his mandatory isolation period, he was unable to join the 38 Australian players, coaches and support staff who will take a BCCI charter flight from the Maldives. Meanwhile, Balaji, too, has recovered and is back home.