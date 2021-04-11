IPL 2021: Warner rues bowling execution after SRH's defeat to KKR

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner lamented the execution in bowling during the 10-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

KKR put 187 on the board thanks to fifties from Nitish Rana (80) and Rahul Tripathi (53). Reflecting on the defeat, Warner said, "I didn't think there were that many runs on this wicket. They adapted really well and had a good partnership [between Rana and Tripathi]. We misexecuted the first ball of most overs and then conceded a lot at the end."

During the chase, SRH lost openers Warner and Wirddhiman Saha inside the first three overs.

"We lost early wickets, and Jonny [Bairstow] and Manish [Pandey] got us in a good position, so we had our chances. The dew made a difference. If the bowlers overpitched, it was easy to hit it, and with the height in their team, and with the cross-seam, it stopped a little bit on us," said Warner.

SRH plays Royal Challengers Bangalore next on Wednesday at the same venue. "We would like to have won the first game, but we have four more games at this venue and hopefully we will get used to the square and the dimensions of this ground," said the Aussie.