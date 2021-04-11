Home IPL News IPL 2021: Warner rues bowling execution after SRH's defeat to KKR IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad fell 10 runs short in the chase of 188 in its season-opener against Kolkata Knight Riders. Team Sportstar 11 April, 2021 23:27 IST SRH skipper David Warner fell early in the chase against KKR. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 11 April, 2021 23:27 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner lamented the execution in bowling during the 10-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.KKR put 187 on the board thanks to fifties from Nitish Rana (80) and Rahul Tripathi (53). Reflecting on the defeat, Warner said, "I didn't think there were that many runs on this wicket. They adapted really well and had a good partnership [between Rana and Tripathi]. We misexecuted the first ball of most overs and then conceded a lot at the end."During the chase, SRH lost openers Warner and Wirddhiman Saha inside the first three overs. "We lost early wickets, and Jonny [Bairstow] and Manish [Pandey] got us in a good position, so we had our chances. The dew made a difference. If the bowlers overpitched, it was easy to hit it, and with the height in their team, and with the cross-seam, it stopped a little bit on us," said Warner.SRH plays Royal Challengers Bangalore next on Wednesday at the same venue. "We would like to have won the first game, but we have four more games at this venue and hopefully we will get used to the square and the dimensions of this ground," said the Aussie. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.