Samson: Need to review the mistakes in our batting

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson said that the side must review the mistakes in its batting department after Royal Challengers Bangalore inflicted a 10-wicket defeat at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Rajasthan, inserted in, lost its top-order in a flash, skittling to 43 for four in eight overs. However, the middle-order comprising Shivam Dube (46), Riyan Parag (25) and Rahul Tewatia (40) executed a late flourish as the Royals finished at 177 for nine in 20 overs.

Devdutt Padikkal hits maiden IPL hundred

RCB, though, waltzed home in just 17 overs as opener Devdutt Padikkal smashed his maiden IPL hundred (101 n.o.) with skipper Virat Kohli remaining unbeaten on 72.

Samson lauded the RCB batsmen and said: "They batted really well. We did well to get that score on the board after the early wickets. We need to go back and do some homework. We need to be honest with ourselves and come back better. Need time to look into what went wrong and understand, I am sure we will comeback well. This game... It puts you down but you need to find a way and come out better."

Padikkal hundred, Kohli fifty vault RCB to top spot in IPL 2021

The win lifted Bangalore to the top of the table with eight points in four matches. It will face Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Rajasthan, meanwhile, slipped to the bottom of the table and will take on Kolkata on Saturday.