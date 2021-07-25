Home IPL News Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues RR, IPL schedule 2021: Check the complete list of Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2021 fixtures, match timings. Team Sportstar JAIPUR 25 July, 2021 20:46 IST Rajasthan Royals will begin its UAE leg of the IPL against Punjab Kings on September 21 in Dubai. - Sportzpics Team Sportstar JAIPUR 25 July, 2021 20:46 IST Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues match timings for the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals.1. 21-09-2021 - Dubai - Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, 7.30pm2. 25-09 - Abu Dhabi - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, 3.30pm3. 27-09 - Dubai - Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30pmREAD: Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues4. 29-09 - Dubai - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30pm5. 02-10 - Abu Dhabi - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30pm6. 05-10 - Sharjah - Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30pm7. 07-10 - Sharjah - Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7.30pm Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :