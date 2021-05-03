IPL 2021: There is positivity in Delhi Capitals dressing room - Hetmyer

Delhi Capitals' Shimron Hetmyer said helpful environment in the dressing room inspires all to do well and that has been a factor for the team's good show.

"That plays a part. It always helps when you go in, with a clear mind and coach is backing you. Most times it comes out positively for us," he said.

Dhawan, Rabada shine as Delhi beats Punjab by seven wickets

He also emphasised on the supporting role being played by head coach Ricky Ponting.

"(There is) positivity. (He) gives you freedom to express, backs you. Keeps pushing you to do your best. I like him." The West Indian said he is comfortable in the DC set up.

"This year it's like being comfortable in environment. You can be yourself. I was nervous first year, last year was not getting much chance." Hetmyer said it is not that challenging for players to play at two different venues.

LIVE KKR vs RCB IPL 2021 Match Prediction Live Streaming: Who will win today's match, Kolkata vs Bangalore at 7:30 PM IST

"Players should be able to adjust, assess situation, conditions and play accordingly," he said.

Asked about his learning so far from the IPL that may help him in his national duty, Hetmyer said, "I am trying to be more consistent, keep that positivity. In West Indies team, I bat a bit higher, I try to play less shots."