IPL News IPL 2021: There is positivity in Delhi Capitals dressing room - Hetmyer Shimron Hetmyer emphasised on the supporting role played by head coach Ricky Ponting and said that there is positivity in the Delhi Capitals dressing room. PTI 03 May, 2021 11:35 IST PTI 03 May, 2021 11:35 IST Delhi Capitals' Shimron Hetmyer said helpful environment in the dressing room inspires all to do well and that has been a factor for the team's good show."That plays a part. It always helps when you go in, with a clear mind and coach is backing you. Most times it comes out positively for us," he said. Dhawan, Rabada shine as Delhi beats Punjab by seven wickets He also emphasised on the supporting role being played by head coach Ricky Ponting."(There is) positivity. (He) gives you freedom to express, backs you. Keeps pushing you to do your best. I like him." The West Indian said he is comfortable in the DC set up."This year it's like being comfortable in environment. You can be yourself. I was nervous first year, last year was not getting much chance." Hetmyer said it is not that challenging for players to play at two different venues. LIVE KKR vs RCB IPL 2021 Match Prediction Live Streaming: Who will win today's match, Kolkata vs Bangalore at 7:30 PM IST "Players should be able to adjust, assess situation, conditions and play accordingly," he said.Asked about his learning so far from the IPL that may help him in his national duty, Hetmyer said, "I am trying to be more consistent, keep that positivity. In West Indies team, I bat a bit higher, I try to play less shots." IPL 2021: There is positivity in Delhi Capitals dressing room - Hetmyer IPL 2021: Haven't yet thought about opening role for Gayle - Agarwal IPL 2021: Important that we don't lose confidence or patience, says Bayliss Fleming: Changes around attitude reason for CSK's turnaround More Videos Morgan: Premier League, Bundesliga displayed sports can continue amid lockdown Kane Williamson: I am getting tired of coming second in Super Overs IPL 2021 SRH vs DC: I volunteered to bowl the Super Over, says Axar Watch: Suryakumar Yadav on Mumbai's middle order woes, Delhi leg and more Ravi Bishnoi: KL Rahul asked me to wait for an opportunity and I did IPL 2021: Just kept things simple, says RCB century-maker Padikkal Kumar Sangakkara: One in top four has to score big IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals to clinch record fifth title