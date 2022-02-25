IPL 2022: Groups assigned to all teams, league stage format explained

The IPL Governing Council, at its meeting on Thursday, divided all franchises into two virtual groups based on the number of championships followed by the number of final matches played by the respective teams.

Group A Group B MI (5) CSK (4) KKR (2) SRH (1) RR (1) RCB DC PBKS LSG GT

*number of titles in brackets

Each team will play twice with all the teams in their group and with the team in the same row in the second group. They will meet the rest of the teams in the other group only once.

For example, in Group A, MI will play two matches each against KKR, RR, DC, and LSG. MI will also clash twice with CSK but will play one match each against other teams in Group B (SRH, RCB, PBKS and GT).

The IPL 2022 schedule matrix - IPL

The 10 teams will play a total of 14 league matches (seven at home and as many away matches) totalling to 70 games, followed by the four playoff fixtures. Each team will play five teams twice and the remaining four only once (two only home and two only away).

All teams will play four matches each at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium and three matches each at Brabourne Stadium (CCI), Mumbai and MCA International Stadium, Pune. The venues for the playoffs will be decided later.

The tournament will kickstart from March 26 and the final will be played on May 29.