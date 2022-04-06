IPL 2022 LSG vs DC preview: Lucknow Super Giants eyes third straight win

Two days after escaping to victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants eyes a third straight victory without losing sight of the steely resolve of the Delhi Capitals on Thursday.

Playing a second successive match at the D. Y. Patil Stadium, Super Giants are expected to hold a clear edge over the Capitals that won in Wankhede Stadium but lost at Pune’s MCA Stadium.

The K. L. Rahul-led Super Giants have ticked most boxes in the batting department with all the top-order batters, except Manish Pandey, scoring at least a half-century. Young Aayush Badoni has been a revelation with his free-flowing strokeplay.

READ| London Spirit signs West Indian Pollard in Hundred draft

However, among the bowlers, the team awaits Ravi Bishnoi to strike. Wicketless in two matches and finding just two wickets for 88 runs is not what the team expects from the leg-spinner, who bowls more googlies and top spinners than the conventional leg-spin.

READ| Karthik, Shahbaz sizzle as RCB hands RR first loss of IPL 2022

The Capitals' top-order batters look most vulnerable, and the middle-order unreliable. The victory over Mumbai Indians was the result of some late charge from unlikely heroes Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel. In the next encounter, the collective batting failure saw the Capitals fall short by 14 runs chasing Gujarat Titans’ 171.

Unless the Capitals play to their potential, the Super Giants should be expected to come out stronger.