IPL 2022: 100 per cent crowd likely for IPL play-offs

Kolkata and Ahmedabad will hosting the 2022 Indian Premier League playoffs and 100 per cent capacity will be permitted, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed.

With COVID-19 cases rising in the country, there were speculations that the crowd capacity could be reduced, but Ganguly indicated that as of now 100 per cent capacity will be permitted.

However, the Board will continue to monitor the situation.



READ: Women's T20 Challenge in Lucknow from May 24-28: Sourav Ganguly

The league stage of the tournament will conclude in Maharashtra on May 22, after which the four teams will travel to Kolkata and Ahmedabad respectively keeping the bio-bubble intact.

“So far, the tournament has been going on smoothly and given the current scenario, the Board is confident of hosting the playoffs across two venues. Since, travelling will be restricted two just two cities, the bio-bubble can be maintained properly,” a source said.

In 2021, the India leg of IPL had to be postponed after several players tested positive, once travelling started, and taking lessons from that, the Board is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the entire tournament goes ahead smoothly.

As of now, the BCCI has allowed 50 per cent capacity for the group stage fixtures. But with some of the states again witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the Board is expected to consult the local authorities and decide accordingly.