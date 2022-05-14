IPL 2022 playoffs qualification scenario explained ahead of KKR vs SRH match

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs race heats up with just 10 matches remaining in the league stage, teams will be involved in a frenzied tussle to cement their spot in the last four.

With new-entrant Gujarat Titans becoming the first team to qualify for the playoffs and Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians bowing out of contention, seven of the 10 teams will vie for a shot in the knockouts.

Kolkata Knight Riders (10 points from 12 matches) faces a must-win situation on Saturday against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which is also tied on 10 points but has played one game less and will keep its playoffs hopes alive despite a loss. Both SRH and KKR are precariously positioned seventh and eighth on the points table, respectively.

Sr no Teams Played Won Lost NRR Points 1 Gujarat Titans (Q) 12 9 3 +0.376 18 2 Lucknow Super Giants 12 8 4 +0.385 16 3 Rajasthan Royals 12 7 5 +0.228 14 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore 13 7 6 -0.323 14 5 Delhi Capitals 12 6 6 +0.210 12 6 Punjab Kings 12 6 6 +0.023 12 7 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 5 6 -0.031 10 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 12 5 7 -0.057 10 9 Chennai Super Kings 12 4 8 -0.181 8 10 Mumbai Indians 12 3 9 -0.613 6

Mid-table scramble

Three teams find themselves in a mid-table crunch. Punjab Kings (sixth on the table with 12 points in 12 matches) gave its playoffs chances a major fillip with a resounding win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday. It is breathing down the back of Delhi Capitals (12 points in 12 matches), which is a spot above on fifth courtesy a marginally higher Net Run Rate. Both teams will clash on Monday in a contest that could decide their fate.

Bangalore, fourth with 14 points in 13 matches, will need to win its final league stage match against table-topper Titans to remain in contention for a playoffs spot owing to its abysmal NRR which received a battering after the drubbing against Kings.

Top of table nerves

Lucknow Super Giants, second with 16 points in 12 matches, is a win away from securing qualification while Rajasthan Royals (third with 14 points in 12 matches) also has a foot in the playoffs door. However, losses in both its remaining league games could see Royals being eliminated.