IPL 2022 playoffs qualification scenario explained ahead of KKR vs SRH match As the IPL 2022 playoffs race heats up with just 10 matches remaining in the league stage, teams will be involved in a frenzied tussle to cement their spot in the last four. Team Sportstar 14 May, 2022 17:21 IST Captains will have their eyes set on a playoffs spot as the Indian Premier League heads into the final stage of league games. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 14 May, 2022 17:21 IST As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs race heats up with just 10 matches remaining in the league stage, teams will be involved in a frenzied tussle to cement their spot in the last four. With new-entrant Gujarat Titans becoming the first team to qualify for the playoffs and Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians bowing out of contention, seven of the 10 teams will vie for a shot in the knockouts. Kolkata Knight Riders (10 points from 12 matches) faces a must-win situation on Saturday against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which is also tied on 10 points but has played one game less and will keep its playoffs hopes alive despite a loss. Both SRH and KKR are precariously positioned seventh and eighth on the points table, respectively. Sr noTeamsPlayedWonLostNRRPoints1Gujarat Titans (Q)1293+0.376182Lucknow Super Giants1284+0.385163Rajasthan Royals1275+0.228144Royal Challengers Bangalore1376-0.323145Delhi Capitals1266+0.210126Punjab Kings1266+0.023127Sunrisers Hyderabad1156-0.031108Kolkata Knight Riders1257-0.057109Chennai Super Kings1248-0.181810Mumbai Indians1239-0.6136Mid-table scramble Three teams find themselves in a mid-table crunch. Punjab Kings (sixth on the table with 12 points in 12 matches) gave its playoffs chances a major fillip with a resounding win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday. It is breathing down the back of Delhi Capitals (12 points in 12 matches), which is a spot above on fifth courtesy a marginally higher Net Run Rate. Both teams will clash on Monday in a contest that could decide their fate. Bangalore, fourth with 14 points in 13 matches, will need to win its final league stage match against table-topper Titans to remain in contention for a playoffs spot owing to its abysmal NRR which received a battering after the drubbing against Kings. Top of table nerves Lucknow Super Giants, second with 16 points in 12 matches, is a win away from securing qualification while Rajasthan Royals (third with 14 points in 12 matches) also has a foot in the playoffs door. However, losses in both its remaining league games could see Royals being eliminated.