Buttler smashes second longest six of IPL 2023 in LSG vs RR match

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals smashed a 112-metre six against Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2023 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

The Englishman sent a delivery on leg-stump from pacer Yudhvir Singh over the midwicket boundary for a 112-metre six in the fifth over of Rajasthan Royals’ chase. Buttler now has hit the second biggest maximum of IPL 2023, going past Shivam Dube’s 111-metre six against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has hit the longest six of the season so far, a 115-metre maximum against Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru.

Here are the longest sixes of IPL 2023 so far: