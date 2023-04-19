Buttler smashes second longest six of IPL 2023 in LSG vs RR match

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals smashed a 112-metre six against Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2023 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.
The Englishman sent a delivery on leg-stump from pacer Yudhvir Singh over the midwicket boundary for a 112-metre six in the fifth over of Rajasthan Royals’ chase. Buttler now has hit the second biggest maximum of IPL 2023, going past Shivam Dube’s 111-metre six against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.
RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has hit the longest six of the season so far, a 115-metre maximum against Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru.
Here are the longest sixes of IPL 2023 so far:
|Batter
|Distance (in metres)
|Opponent
|Ground
|Faf du Plessis (RCB)
|115
|Lucknow Super Giants
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Jos Buttler (RR)
|112
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
|Shivam Dube
|111
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Shivam Dube (CSK)
|102
|Lucknow Super Giants
|M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|Rinku Singh (KKR)
|101
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|Venkatesh Iyer (KKR)
|101
|Gujarat Titans
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz (KKR)
|101
|Punjab Kings
|IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
|Nehal Wadhera (MI)
|101
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru