IPL News

Buttler smashes second longest six of IPL 2023 in LSG vs RR match

The Englishman sent a delivery on leg-stump from pacer Yudhvir Singh over the midwicket boundary for a 112-metre six in the fifth over of Rajasthan Royals’ chase against Lucknow Super Giants.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 19 April, 2023 22:12 IST
CHENNAI 19 April, 2023 22:12 IST
Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals play a shot.

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals play a shot. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

The Englishman sent a delivery on leg-stump from pacer Yudhvir Singh over the midwicket boundary for a 112-metre six in the fifth over of Rajasthan Royals’ chase against Lucknow Super Giants.

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals smashed a 112-metre six against Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2023 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

The Englishman sent a delivery on leg-stump from pacer Yudhvir Singh over the midwicket boundary for a 112-metre six in the fifth over of Rajasthan Royals’ chase. Buttler now has hit the second biggest maximum of IPL 2023, going past Shivam Dube’s 111-metre six against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has hit the longest six of the season so far, a 115-metre maximum against Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru.

Here are the longest sixes of IPL 2023 so far:

BatterDistance (in metres) OpponentGround
Faf du Plessis (RCB)115 Lucknow Super GiantsM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Jos Buttler (RR)112Lucknow Super GiantsSawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Shivam Dube 111Royal Challengers BangaloreM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Shivam Dube (CSK)102Lucknow Super GiantsM.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Rinku Singh (KKR)101Royal Challengers BangaloreEden Gardens, Kolkata
Venkatesh Iyer (KKR)101Gujarat TitansNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (KKR)101Punjab Kings IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Nehal Wadhera (MI)101Royal Challengers BangaloreM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Trent Boult on the first-over catch drama, Rajasthan’s successful chase vs Gujarat and RR’s batting

WATCH: LSG vs SRH match highlights and analysis in five minutes

IPL 2023: Vyshak Vijaykumar thrilled about three-wicket haul on debut for RCB

Slide shows

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

RCB vs LSG Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants pulls off one-wicket win after heart-stopping last-ball drama

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us