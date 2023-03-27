IPL 2023: Matthew Short joins Punjab Kings as Bairstow’s replacement; Sandeep Sharma signed by Rajasthan Royals

Punjab Kings on Monday announced that the uncapped Australian all-rounder Matthew Short would replace Jonny Bairstow.

The England wicket-keeper batter is ruled out of Indian Premier League 2023 as he is yet to fully recover from an injury he sustained in September.

This will be Short’s maiden IPL season. The opening batter was adjudged the Player of the Tournament in the recent edition of the Big Bash League for scoring 458 runs and taking 11 wickets with his off-spin. The Australian has been signed for his base price of INR 20 lakh.

Fast bowler Sandeep Sharma will represent Rajasthan Royals this season after being signed as a replacement for Prasidh Krishna.

Picked for his base price of INR 50 lakh, Sandeep is one of the most senior bowlers in the tournament with over 100 wickets and 10 seasons of experience under his belt.