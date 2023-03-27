IPL News

IPL 2023: Matthew Short joins Punjab Kings as Bairstow’s replacement; Sandeep Sharma signed by Rajasthan Royals

Punjab Kings on Monday announced that the uncapped Australian all-rounder Matthew Short would replace Jonny Bairstow.

Team Sportstar
27 March, 2023 16:26 IST
27 March, 2023 16:26 IST
Matthew Short (blue) in action.

Matthew Short (blue) in action. | Photo Credit: Sarah Reed

Punjab Kings on Monday announced that the uncapped Australian all-rounder Matthew Short would replace Jonny Bairstow.

Punjab Kings on Monday announced that the uncapped Australian all-rounder Matthew Short would replace Jonny Bairstow.

The England wicket-keeper batter is ruled out of Indian Premier League 2023 as he is yet to fully recover from an injury he sustained in September.

This will be Short’s maiden IPL season. The opening batter was adjudged the Player of the Tournament in the recent edition of the Big Bash League for scoring 458 runs and taking 11 wickets with his off-spin. The Australian has been signed for his base price of INR 20 lakh.

Fast bowler Sandeep Sharma will represent Rajasthan Royals this season after being signed as a replacement for Prasidh Krishna.

Picked for his base price of INR 50 lakh, Sandeep is one of the most senior bowlers in the tournament with over 100 wickets and 10 seasons of experience under his belt.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis

RR coach Sangakkara: 130 runs was never enough

Hardik Pandya: Goal is to win the World Cup no matter what

Slide shows

IPL 2019: MI beat KKR at home, finish on top of the table

KKR vs SRH: Rampaging Russell overshadows Warner whirlwind

IPL 2019: Debutants who could impress

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us