Lucknow Super Giants beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by one solitary wicket in a tense finish that went down to the final ball of the chase at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

Harshal Patel nearly defended five runs off the final over but Dinesh Karthik’s fumble helped the visitors sneak a bye with one needed from one ball.

LSG chased down the 213-run target, despite being reduced to 23 for three, on the back of two swashbuckling half-centuries from Marcus Stoinis (65, 30b, 6x4, 5x6) and Nicholas Pooran (62, 19b, 4x4, 7x6).

This is only the fourth instance of a one-wicket win in the Indian Premier League’s history so far.

KKR beat Kings XI Punjab by 1 wicket at the Eden Gardens in 2015, with one ball to spare. KKR was chasing 184.

The Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by one wicket at the Wankhede Stadium with one ball to spare in 2018. CSK was chasing 166 to win.

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by one wicket in 2018, clinching the win off the last ball of the chase. SRH was chasing a modest 148 at home.

LSG made what was looking like an easy chase hard for themselves, finally scraping through to a one-wicket on Monday. LSG stole the win from RCB on the last ball, chasing a below-par 213 at the batter-friendly Chinnaswamy Stadium.