IPL News

IPL 2023: LSG beats RCB by 1 wicket, fourth one-wicket win in tournament history

IPL 2023: A win of this margin has happened only four times in total in the tournament history. 

Team Sportstar
11 April, 2023 00:12 IST
11 April, 2023 00:12 IST
Lucknow Super Giants’ Ravi Bishnoi who ran the last run to win celebrates with teammates, during Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

Lucknow Super Giants’ Ravi Bishnoi who ran the last run to win celebrates with teammates, during Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

IPL 2023: A win of this margin has happened only four times in total in the tournament history. 

Lucknow Super Giants beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by one solitary wicket in a tense finish that went down to the final ball of the chase at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

Harshal Patel nearly defended five runs off the final over but Dinesh Karthik’s fumble helped the visitors sneak a bye with one needed from one ball.

LSG chased down the 213-run target, despite being reduced to 23 for three, on the back of two swashbuckling half-centuries from Marcus Stoinis (65, 30b, 6x4, 5x6) and Nicholas Pooran (62, 19b, 4x4, 7x6).

This is only the fourth instance of a one-wicket win in the Indian Premier League’s history so far.

KKR beat Kings XI Punjab by 1 wicket at the Eden Gardens in 2015, with one ball to spare. KKR was chasing 184.

The Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by one wicket at the Wankhede Stadium with one ball to spare in 2018. CSK was chasing 166 to win.

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by one wicket in 2018, clinching the win off the last ball of the chase. SRH was chasing a modest 148 at home.

LSG made what was looking like an easy chase hard for themselves, finally scraping through to a one-wicket on Monday. LSG stole the win from RCB on the last ball, chasing a below-par 213 at the batter-friendly Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

What went wrong for CSK and MI in IPL 2022? - Analysis

RR coach Sangakkara: 130 runs was never enough

Hardik Pandya: Goal is to win the World Cup no matter what

Slide shows

Shah Rukh Khan wows crowds, teaches Kohli Pathaan dance step after KKR registers big win vs RCB at Eden Gardens

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Match in Pictures: Punjab beats Rajasthan in final over thriller

CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 Highlights: Match in Pictures - Moeen, Ruturaj star as Chennai beats Lucknow to register first win

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us