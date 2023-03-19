The Indian Premier League 2023 will commence from March 31 with defending champion Gujarat Titans facing Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad.

This IPL season will see a total of 70 matches with the final being played on May 28.

As the teams begin their preparatory camps for the season ahead, there are players who have been ruled out due to injuries.

Sportstar takes a look at the big names who will miss IPL 2023.

JASPRIT BUMRAH - MUMBAI INDIANS

Leading the injury list is Mumbai Indians’ pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah has been out of international cricket for a while now.

The India international has not played for India since August 2022. He was ruled out of the Asia Cup, and later the T20 World Cuo due to a back injury.

Bumrah recently underwent a surgery in New Zealand for his injury and is set to be ruled out for at least six months.

The five-time IPL winning team is yet to announce a replacement for the bowler.

RISHABH PANT - DELHI CAPITALS

Rishabh Pant has been the captain of Delhi Capitals since 2021. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

The Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant was ruled out from cricket for the forseeable future after suffering a road accident in December 2022.

Pant had a ligament tear in his right knee along with other injuries, the BCCI said after his accident, and underwent a knee surgery in Mumbai.

In 98 matches in IPL, Pant has scored over 2800 runs at a strike rate of 147.97. He was appointed as the captain of the franchise in 2021. In his absence, Australia’s David Warner will lead the Capitals.

WILL JACKS - ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

Will Jacks is the most recent addition to the list of players ruled out for the season.

Jacks was denied a maiden IPL stint after he picked up a muscle injury during England’s recent tour to Bangladesh.

He was signed by RCB for Rs 3.2 crores at the IPL 2023 mini-auction in December last year. The all-rounder has amassed over 2800 runs in his T20 career while also snapping up 26 wickets with his right-arm off-spin.

RCB announced that it will replace Jacks with New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell.

JHYE RICHARDSON - MUMBAI INDIANS

Australia’s Jhye Richardson last played in the IPL in 2021 for Punjab Kings. | Photo Credit: AP

Jhye Richardson is the second name from the Indians pace battery to be ruled out of IPL 2023. Richardson underwent surgery in March for a hamstring injury.

Richardson was signed by MI at the IPL 2023 auction for Rs 1.5 crores.

While he missed the 2022 season, he played for the Punjab Kings in 2021. He played three matches and picked three wickets at an average of 39.00.

KYLE JAMIESON - CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

Kyle Jamieson was signed by the Chennai Super Kings for Rs 1 crore at at the mini-auction in December 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A recurring back injury which needed a surgery ruled the New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson out of IPL 2023.

Jamieson was signed by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 1 crore at the mini-auction in December 2022.

His previous stint in IPL was in 2021 for Royal Challengers Bangalore. He played nine games and picked nine wickets.

PRASIDH KRISHNA - RAJASTHAN ROYALS

Prasidh Krishna picked up 19 wickets in 17 matches for Rajashtan Royals in 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Prasidh Krishna was ruled out of IPL 2023 following a surgery for a lumbar stress fracture in his spine.

Krishna was picked up by Rajasthan Royals in the 2022 auction for Rs 10 crore. Last season, he took 19 wickets in 17 matches as the Royals played the IPL final for the first time since 2008.

Before the Royals, he played for Kolkata Knight Riders. Overall, in 51 matches, he has picked 49 wickets at an average of over 34.