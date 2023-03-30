IPL 2023: cricHQ, Precision Data launch models for predicting innings score, winner of the match ahead of new season

New Zealand-based companies cricHQ and Precision Data announced the launch of two predictive models for IPL (Indian Premier League) 2023.

The models, new premium features on the cricHQ platform, will provide in-game predictions for a team’s final innings score as well as the overall winner of the match.

“These are just the first two models we have developed with cricHQ” said Mike Rankin, a founder of Precision Data.

“We will also be testing two other models during the IPL that, if successful, we will look to release for the County Cricket T20 Blast in May. One of those models is a ball-by-ball prediction model, and early testing of it has turned up incredibly exciting results” Rankin said.

CEO of cricHQ, Erin Walshe, said, “I honestly think that the two models we will be sharing on cricHQ for the IPL are close to the most accurate T20 predictive models in the world. We know that the cricket community in India love the IPL, and thanks to our team in India, we now have close to 1 million users on cricHQ in that market. We have worked incredibly hard with Precision Data to bring our users in India and all around the world deeper insights on the games, their favourite teams and players this year.”

“Fans, Players, and even Coaches can now get access to these first two models while the game is being played. As everyone knows, this type of technology is not cheap to develop, it involves Advanced Analytics and Machine Learning. With every ball bowled, the models will learn more about this season and make its predictions accordingly. As a result, after just a few games, these models should really start to hit their straps and outperform any other models making similar predictions,” Rankin added.

The two models for the IPL will be behind a paywall on cricHQ and subscribers can pay USD 1 for every match, buy a block of 10 games at a discount, or buy a Season Pass at an even bigger discount.