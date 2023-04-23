IPL 2023: “Idea was to bowl back-to-back dot balls,” says RCB’s Harshal

Rajasthan Royals’ chase came undone between the 10th and 16th overs when the visitor could score only 37 runs. Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers Harshal Patel, David Willey and Wanindu Hasaranga did the damage in these middle overs, contributing to the team’s seven-run win here on Sunday.

Batting in the middle overs is no easy task, Harshal stated.

“The trend we have seen here is that when the ball is hard and new, it is easier to score runs. When the ball loses shine and hardness, it gets difficult to hit shots. So before we took the field, the conversation was that even if they have a good partnership up front, we will try to bowl back-to-back dot balls and try to be as aggressive as we can. We know how difficult it becomes in the later half of the innings,” Harshal stated in the post-match press conference.

Harshal was unable to bat due to an injury and was used as an impact player. Batter Faf du Plessis, meanwhile, did not feature as a fielder.

“The way we have used Faf as a batter and myself as a bowler has been very good for the team. Both of us have been carrying injuries which do not allow us to execute one of our skills. The impact rule allows us to take care of our primary skill,” Harshal said.

Harshal added that he hopes to recover fully in a week.