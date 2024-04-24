IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals’ Axar Patel chooses to brush away injury worries as T20 World Cup selection looms

Axar Patel is among the most underrated performers in Indian cricket, across formats. Perhaps because of his unfortunate knack of getting injured ahead of marquee assignments. But he has learned to take it into his stride.

“You look at my World Cup record or a major series, it’s always an injury at the wrong time that forces me on the sidelines. I am just not going to think about all these things for now,” Axar says with a smile on his face.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) allrounder appears to have made peace with a quadricep injury during the Asia Cup in September that resulted in him being withdrawn from India’s squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

No wonder he is not looking far too ahead of himself as yet another World Cup – this time in the shortest format – lurks around.

“It is tough dealing with an injury at an inopportune time but I am used to it since it’s been happening for the last two or three years. I am happy in my own world and my own space.

“I am not trying to pressure myself into preparing for the World Cup, but instead, remain in the present and see how I can optimise my performance.”

Despite batter-friendly conditions and rules, Axar has managed to stifle the batters. Besides Jasprit Bumrah, he is the only bowler to have bowled at least 10 overs this IPL and conceded less than seven runs an over.

“When you know the batters are going to go hard at you from both ends, it depends on what you are thinking. If you are worried about being hit, you will miss your target and get him,” Axar says.

“I keep thinking about executing my plan. Even then, after pitching it where I had planned, if he still hits it out of the park, I am fine with it.”