IPL auction 2024: Gerald Coetzee signed by Mumbai Indians for Rs 5 crore

South Africa pacer Gerald Coetzee was signed by Mumbai Indians at the IPL auction in Dubai on Tuesday. This will be Coetzee’s debut season in the IPL.
Coetzee was part of the ODI World Cup in India and took 20 wickets — 15 came in the middle overs — in eight matches during South Africa’s run to the semifinals. He was the fifth leading wicket-taker in the tournament. He already represents Chennai Super Kings’ teams in the SA20 and Major League Cricket. Coetzee’s ability to bowl brisk pace makes him a valuable asset.
The 23-year-old pacer recently impressed in the second T20 against India, ending with figures of 3/32, helping his side to a win.
Coetzee has shown his batting prowess in List A cricket as well. In a recent match against Sri Lanka A in Pallekele, he emerged as the top scorer for South Africa A. Coming in at 42 for 7, he played a crucial innings, scoring 77 off 89 balls. This notable performance came against a challenging bowling attack featuring Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, and Lakshan Sandakan.
