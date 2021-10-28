IPL auction and retention: All you need to know

The two new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises are set to be offered pre-auction selections in the form of a player draft ahead of IPL 2022. The objective is to make it a level playing field with the existing eight franchises who are likely to be allowed up to four player retentions.

The big player auction is scheduled for January 2022.

Sportstar understands that after RPSG Ventures (Lucknow) and CVC Capital Partners (Ahmedabad) joined the IPL bandwagon on Monday, the representatives of the new teams were hinted that the IPL authorities will offer them to pick three players each between the deadline for the player retentions and the IPL Player Auction.

However, it is understood that both the new franchises have asked the BCCI to be allowed to pick the same players as the other franchises are allowed to retain. It will be interesting to see if the IPL hierarchy thus accepts the demand.

The players for the draft for two teams will be picked once the existing eight teams finalise their retentions. Just like in 2017, the BCCI is set to offer each of the eight teams to pick a maximum of four players, including two overseas cricketers, from their 2021 roster.

The IPL is set to increase the purse for each squad from Rs. 85 crore to Rs. 95 crore for IPL 2022. The retained players and the draft picks' fees will be deducted from the available auction purse.

The formal communication detailing the deadline for retentions, player fees for each of the retention, the auction purse and the tentative auction date is likely to be sent to all the franchises in the coming week.

The retention and pre-auction selections will be interesting since a majority of franchises will be looking for new captains. At the moment, only Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are not looking for a new captain. Chennai Super Kings will expect Mahendra Singh Dhoni to continue for one more edition.