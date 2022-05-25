IPL Eliminator RCB vs LSG Kolkata weather now: Lucknow Super Giants reaches Qualifier 2 in case of washout at Eden Gardens

Lucknow Super Giants will face Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday. The toss was delayed due to drizzle.

A Super Over will decide the result if any of the IPL playoff matches, including the final, is interrupted by the weather and no play is possible in regulation time. However, if the conditions remain unplayable, the league standings will be used to decide the winner.

"For the Eliminator and each Qualifier playoff matches (where there is no reserve day), in the event that it is not possible to schedule a five-over match to complete by the end of the extra time on the original day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the relevant Eliminator or Qualifier match," the IPL guidelines stated. The Super Over would need to start at 12.50 am latest for these matches to finish.

If the Super Over is also not possible, "the team that finished highest in the league table after the 70 matches of the regular season shall be declared the winner of the relevant playoff match or final".

So, LSG will qualify by virtue of having finished above RCB in the points table.

There is a reserve day for the final.