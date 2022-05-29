IPL News IPL Live Score, RR vs GT 2022 Final: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Fantasy Prediction; toss, playing XI at 7:30 PM IST GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2022 Final: Get the live IPL score updates of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans from the Narendra Modi International Stadium in Ahmedabad. Team Sportstar AHMEDABAD Last Updated: 29 May, 2022 17:50 IST Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson will battle it out for the coveted IPL trophy in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar AHMEDABAD Last Updated: 29 May, 2022 17:50 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 final between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans from the Narendra Modi International Stadium in Ahmedabad. 17:49 IST: The Narendra Modi Stadium gears up for the closing ceremony. GT VS RR DREAM11 FANTASY PREDICTION Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (c), Sanju SamsonBatters: David Miller, Shubman Gill, Devdutt PadikkalAll-rounders: Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravichandran AshwinBowlers: Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult, Obed McCoyTeam composition: RR 6:5 GT Credits Left: 0.5Here is a look at the records of both captain in IPL playoffs. While Hardik Pandya has an unbeaten record in IPL finals - winning on all four occasions he has turned up in a summit clash for Mumbai Indians - Sanju Samson will feature in an IPL final for the very first time. Hardik Pandya in IPL finals (overall):Batting: MT: 4, Runs: 29, Highest Score: 16, Average: 7.25, 4s - 1, 6s- 2Bowling: Overs bowled: 5, Economy: 7.80, Wickets: 0, Runs Conceded: 39Hardik Pandya in IPL Playoffs (overall):Batting: MT: 10, Runs: 134, Highest Score: 40*, Average: 22.33, 4s - 8, 6s- 8, SR - 148.88Bowling: Overs bowled:11, Wickets: 1, Economy: 7.72, Runs Conceded: 85 Sanju Samson in IPL Playoffs (overall):Batting: MT: 6, Runs: 135, Highest Score: 50, Average: 22.50, 4s - 10, 6s- 7, 50s - 1, Strike Rate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ualifier 1: Beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wicketsLEAGUE STAGE Beat Lucknow Super Giants by five wicketsBeat Delhi Capitals by 14 runsBeat Punjab Kings by six wicketsLost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wicketsBeat Rajasthan Royals by 37 runsBeat Chennai Super Kings by three wicketsBeat Kolkata Knight Riders by eight runsBeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wicketsBeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wicketsLost to Punjab Kings by eight wicketsLost to Mumbai Indians by five runsBeat Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runsBeat Chennai Super Kings by seven wicketsLost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets RAJASTHAN ROYALS - ROAD TO THE FINAL PLAYOFFSQualifier 1: Lost to Gujarat Titans by seven wicketsQualifier 2: Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wicketsLEAGUE STAGE Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runsBeat Mumbai Indians by 23 runsLost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wicketsBeat Lucknow Super Giants by three runsLost to Gujarat Titans by 37 runsBeat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runsBeat Delhi Capitals by 15 runsBeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 29 runsLost to Mumbai Indians by five wicketsLost to Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wicketsBeat Punjab Kings by six wicketsLost to Delhi Capitals by eight wicketsBeat Lucknow Super Giants by 24 runsBeat Chennai Super Kings by five wicketsMATCH PREVIEWWhat did Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals get right in this edition of the Indian Premier League? Quite a few things.For new entrant Titans, it was a challenge to start from scratch. Under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, the team could identify its potential key players and plan accordingly.Even though quite a few other franchises splurged on big names in the mega-auction in February, Titans’ approach was unique - it went for David Miller, who many thought had past his prime; Rahul Tewatia, who looked rather pale after his six-hitting spree in Sharjah, two summers ago; and India discard Wriddhiman Saha.The choices were baffling back then. But with its core revolving around Hardik, Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan, the Titans think-tank knew that it was taking a calculated risk by putting its money on the old warhorses. And after two months of cricket, it is evident that the strategy paid off; not only have Miller, Saha and Tewatia delivered, they have also guided the team to its first-ever IPL final, to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, against the Royals.Long waitAfter 2008, it has been a long wait for the Royals to reach another final. The ‘Men in Pink’ aim to rewrite history and pay a fitting tribute to their ‘first Royal’ Shane Warne, who passed away in March. Returning to the fold in 2018 after a two-year suspension, the Royals relied heavily on the superstars from England and Australia who would essentially form their core.ALSO READ - Jos Buttler - repaying the Royals’ faithWhile Steve Smiths, Ben Stokes and others earned big money, the Royals struggled in the points table, forcing the management to get over its obsession to pick players from England and Australia and to look at building a solid core of Indian players. Royals eventually got lucky at the auction as it could rope in the top two Indian spinners - R. Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.A close-knit groupThe inclusion of Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna bolstered Royals’ pace department. And among batters, it could rope in Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer while already retaining Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler. The biggest challenge was to make things work and under the guidance of head coach Kumar Sangakkara, the Royals have looked like a closely knit unit.ALSO READ - The resurgence of ‘Killer Miller’Those ‘little suggestions’ by Sangakkara helped the team and how! Coming after months of almost no training, Buttler let the willow do the talking and went on to don the Orange Cap, emerging as a match-winner. Chahal and Ashwin had their off days, but when they found their mojo, they made sure that they put the opponents on the mat. And the lively Hetmyer changed things in the middle-order.So, all in all, the Royals could come out of their ‘top-heavy’ shadow and rebuild. The way Buttler returned to form after a series of disappointments or the way Prasidh bounced back with three wickets in the second qualifier against Royal Challengers Bangalore despite being taken to the cleaners by Miller in the previous game only explains the philosophy of the camp - accept the result and move on.Prasidh v Miller, Buttler v RashidHowever, the final will be a different ball game. With a packed stadium and plenty of fireworks - both on and off the field - expected, the teams will need to hold their nerves and ensure that they don’t choke under pressure.It will be interesting to see how Prasidh executes the plans against a rampaging Miller and how Ashwin and Chahal come up with a plan for Hardik. And, of course, all eyes will be on how Buttler handles Rashid.With the city witnessing an IPL final for the first time and a team from Gujarat featuring in the final, the expectations have already sky-rocketed. Prior to the final, there will be a glitzy closing ceremony, attended by Bollywood superstars. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to attend the final. There will be a special show marking the journey of Indian cricket over the last 75 years.Amid all the glitz and glamour, two young captains will be taking the field with determination and hope. Over the last two months, both Sanju and Hardik battled all odds, ducked all criticisms to bring their respective teams so far.It doesn’t matter who wins or loses in the end, but remember the efforts by the Royals. Remember the Titans!WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH RR VS GT IPL 2022 FINAL LIVE?The IPL 2022 final between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 8:00 PM IST. The match will also be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.