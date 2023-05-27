IPL News

Shubman Gill: Probably my best IPL innings

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill on Friday rated his third century of the season as “probably” the best of his IPL career.

PTI
Ahmedabad 27 May, 2023 06:47 IST
Ahmedabad 27 May, 2023 06:47 IST
Gujarat Titans Shubman Gill celebrates his century against Mumbai Indians.

Gujarat Titans Shubman Gill celebrates his century against Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill on Friday rated his third century of the season as “probably” the best of his IPL career.

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill on Friday rated his third century of the season as “probably” the best of his IPL career.

Gill extended his purple patch with a 60-ball 129 as Titans beat Mumbai Indians by 62 runs to enter their second straight IPL final.

“I think this was probably my best innings so far in the IPL,” said Gill at the post match presentation.

The stylish opener feels the technical changes he has made in his batting has paid rich dividends.

Also Read
Rohit Sharma: Credit to Shubman for his knock, hope he replicates that for India too

“From the last West Indies tour, I think I have shifted a gear, I got injured before the last IPL but I have been working on my game. I have worked on a few areas and made technical changes ahead of the NZ series after the T20 World Cup,” he said.

Asked how he deals with the expectations, Gill said: “Expectations are something that follow you outside the ropes, but once you step on the field it is all about trying how to contribute for the team.” Gill said starting well is the key for him to score big.

“For me, it is playing ball to ball, over to over. The over where I hit three sixes gave me the momentum to go big. That’s when I realised it could be my day. “It was a good wicket to bat on as well. Not a conscious decision, you keep inventing as a batter but for me the belief is more important. I am coming off a good international season as well. Had a good season last time as well. When I start well, I feel confident I can score well,” he added.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Akash Madhwal’s fifer powers Mumbai Indians to 81-run win in Eliminator; LSG vs MI match analysis in five minutes

Who after Dhoni? CSK’s next captaincy candidates in IPL

WATCH: Nitish, Rinku power KKR to a six-wicket win over CSK; Match analysis in five minutes

Slide shows

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023: Punjab vs Rajasthan Match in Pictures

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us