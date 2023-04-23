IPL News

IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after KKR vs CSK match - Chennai on top with five wins

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders at the Edens Gardens on Sunday and went on top of the IPL 2023 points table.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 23 April, 2023 23:27 IST
Matheesha Pathirana of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders.

Matheesha Pathirana of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs at the Edens Gardens on Sunday and went on top of the IPL 2023 points table. Chennai has also become the first team to notch up five wins in the tournament.

Here is the updated points table after the KKR vs CSK match:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Chennai Super Kings75210+0.662
2Rajasthan Royals7438+0.844
3Lucknow Super Giants7438+0.547
4Gujarat Titans6428+0.212
5Royal Challengers Bangalore7438-0.008
6Punjab Kings7436-0.162
7Mumbai Indians6336-0.254
8Kolkata Knight Riders7254-0.186
9Sunrisers Hyderabad6244-0.794
10Delhi Capitals6152-1.183

