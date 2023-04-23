IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after KKR vs CSK match - Chennai on top with five wins

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs at the Edens Gardens on Sunday and went on top of the IPL 2023 points table. Chennai has also become the first team to notch up five wins in the tournament.
Here is the updated points table after the KKR vs CSK match:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|5
|2
|10
|+0.662
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|4
|3
|8
|+0.844
|3
|Lucknow Super Giants
|7
|4
|3
|8
|+0.547
|4
|Gujarat Titans
|6
|4
|2
|8
|+0.212
|5
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7
|4
|3
|8
|-0.008
|6
|Punjab Kings
|7
|4
|3
|6
|-0.162
|7
|Mumbai Indians
|6
|3
|3
|6
|-0.254
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|2
|5
|4
|-0.186
|9
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|2
|4
|4
|-0.794
|10
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|1
|5
|2
|-1.183