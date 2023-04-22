IPL News

IPL 2023 Points Table after MI vs PBKS match: Punjab Kings up to fifth; Mumbai Indians languishes in seventh place

IPL Points Table 2023: Punjab Kings won against Mumbai Indians by 13 runs to fifth place in the standings. It has four wins in seven games.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 22 April, 2023 23:34 IST
Suryakumar Yadav fifty went in vain as Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 13 runs.

Suryakumar Yadav fifty went in vain as Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 13 runs. | Photo Credit: AP

Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 13 runs in an IPL 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing 215 runs, Mumbai needed 16 runs off the final over. Arshdeep Singh stepped up for Punjab and picked two wickets and conceded just two runs.

The win helped the Kings climb up the points table after seven games. Here is the updated IPL 2023 points table after the MI vs PBKS match:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Rajasthan Royals6428+1.043
2Lucknow Super Giants7438+0.547
3Chennai Super Kings6428+0.355
4Gujarat Titans6428+0.212
5Punjab Kings7438-0.162
6Royal Challengers Bangalore6336-0.068
7Mumbai Indians6366-0.254
8Kolkata Knight Riders6244+0.214
9Sunrisers Hyderabad6244-0.794
10Delhi Capitals6152-1.183

