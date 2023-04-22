IPL 2023 Points Table after MI vs PBKS match: Punjab Kings up to fifth; Mumbai Indians languishes in seventh place

Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 13 runs in an IPL 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing 215 runs, Mumbai needed 16 runs off the final over. Arshdeep Singh stepped up for Punjab and picked two wickets and conceded just two runs.

The win helped the Kings climb up the points table after seven games. Here is the updated IPL 2023 points table after the MI vs PBKS match: