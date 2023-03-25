Punjab Kings’ Jonny Bairstow was ruled out of the Indian Premier League 2023, the team confirmed on Saturday.

“We regret to inform you that Jonny Bairstow will not be a part of the IPL this season because of his injury. We wish him the best and look forward to seeing him next season.” the team posted on its Twitter account.

Also Read Maxwell ahead of IPL 2023: My left leg has healed but it will take months to be fully fit

Earlier, reports had claimed that the 33-year-old was still undergoing rehab for the metal plate he had inserted in his left leg, in the aftermath of a freak injury suffered from slipping while playing golf.

Bairstow was acquired by the Kings in the 2022 mega auction for Rs. 9.75 crores. He had an underwhelming debut season, scoring 253 runs from 11 innings, averaging 23 with a strike rate of 144.57.

The wicketkeeper-batter will be replaced by Australia’s Matthew Short, the team added in its statement.

“A player of Jonny’s standing in the international gamem it is a shame not to have him. But at the same time we are announcing that Matthew Short, who was the Big Bash player of the season will be joining us for the IPL,” said Kings’ coach Trevor Bayliss.

Playing for the Adelaide Strikers, Short scored 458 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of over 144. The 27-year-old hit two fifties and one hundred in the Big Bash last season.