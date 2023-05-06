IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans pacer Josh Little travels back to Ireland for Bangladesh series

Ireland pacer Josh Little will miss defending champions Gujarat Titans’ next few games as he has gone back home for national duty.

The left-arm pacer has been named in Ireland’s squad for the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh, which starts on May 9.

He flew back home after Gujarat’s thumping nine-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals on Friday.

“We wish Josh the best as he heads back to represent Ireland in the ODIs. He has had a good run in his first Tata Indian Premier League and we look forward to welcoming him back once he finishes the ODI series,” Vikram Solanki, director of cricket at Gujarat Titans, said in a media release.

Little will, however, travel back to India to join the Gujarat Titans squad after the third ODI against Bangladesh on May 14.

The defending champions will take on Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday, followed by Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 12 and 15 respectively.