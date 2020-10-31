Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020 CSK vs KXIP preview: It's do or die for K.L. Rahul's Kings XI Kings XI was on a high winning five games on the bounce before it lost to Rajasthan on Friday. Out of the playoffs race, the Super Kings will play for pride. S. Dipak Ragav Chennai 31 October, 2020 16:46 IST Kings XI Punjab batsman Mandeep Singh in action against Chennai Super Kings in the first-leg. - BCCI/IPL S. Dipak Ragav Chennai 31 October, 2020 16:46 IST Chennai Super Kings became the first team to be knocked out of the race for playoffs. Since then it has notched two consecutive wins and on Sunday, would hope to finish the season on a high when it takes on Kings XI Punjab at Abu Dhabi.The build-upKings XI was on a high winning five games on the bounce before it lost to Rajasthan Royals on Friday in its penultimate match. With just six wins, it is now or never for KL Rahul’s men. The team needs to win and hope other results go in its favour.READ| Varun Chakravarthy, architect to Team India spinner In CSK, it meets a team that is approaching the games without pressure and have already played party-spoilers for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. Incidentally, it was the first time CSK won two games consecutively this season.READ| Kagiso Rabada: Mastering the art of bowling fast With this being a day game, expect the spinners to play a crucial role, something both sides would prefer.The key menFor Punjab, the form of Chris Gayle has come as a boost and should help Rahul play with more freedom without having to contain himself, as he has done in the last few matches.READ| IPL 2020: Dhoni hails Ruturaj, Jadeja after CSK beats KKR The form of Ruturaj Gaikwad in the last few games has been a silver lining for CSK this year and, he would hope to finish off the season on a strong note. Ruturaj Gaikwad. - BCCI/IPL Head to head: CSK: 14; KXIP: 9.SquadsChennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, R. Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM AsifKings XI Punjab: K. L. Rahul (Capt.), Glenn Maxwell, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M. Ashwin, J. Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu DhabiTime: 3.30 pm (IST) Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos