KKR in IPL Playoffs: Kolkata Knight Riders win/loss record; Stats, most runs, wickets

IPL 2024: KKR topped the IPL 2024 points table with 20 points to qualify for Qualifier 1 to be played in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Published : May 20, 2024 18:49 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sunil Narine celebrates with captain Shreyas Iyer after taking the wicket of Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match.
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sunil Narine celebrates with captain Shreyas Iyer after taking the wicket of Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match. | Photo Credit: PTI
Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sunil Narine celebrates with captain Shreyas Iyer after taking the wicket of Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match. | Photo Credit: PTI

Kolkata Knight Riders led the IPL 2024 table with nine wins and 20 points to seal its progress to Qualifier 1 where it will face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

This was the eighth season where KKR made it past the league phase of the tournament. The team has featured in an IPL final thrice, winning in 2012 and 2014 but losing out to Chennai Super Kings in 2021.

Here is the playoffs record for Kolkata Knight Riders before its match against SRH:

KKR WIN/LOSS RECORD IN IPL PLAYOFFS
Played: 13
Won: 8
Lost: 5
Last Result: Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs (Final, 2021)
Highest Score: 200/7 in 19.3 overs vs Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) (Final, 2014)
Lowest Score: 107 all out vs Mumbai Indians (Qualifier 2, 2017)
(includes results for semifinals and finals)
KKR FINISHES IN PLAYOFFS
2011 - Elimination final (Lost by 4 wickets to Mumbai Indians)
2012 - Winner (Won by 5 wickets against Chennai Super Kings)
2014 - Winner (Won by 3 wickets against Punjab Kings)
2016 - Eliminator (Lost by 22 runs to Sunrisers Hyderabad)
2017 - Qualifier 2 (Lost by 6 wickets to Mumbai Indians)
2018 - Qualifier 2 (Lost by 14 runs to Sunrisers Hyderabad)
2021 - Final (Lost by 27 runs to Chennai Super Kings)

Most runs for KKR in IPL playoffs

Player Innings Runs Average Strike Rate
Shubman Gill 5 184 36.80 127.77
Manish Pandey 3 151 50.33 154.08
Gautam Gambhir 8 134 19.14 121.81

Most wickets for KKR in IPL playoffs

Player Innings Wickets Average Economy Rate
Sunil Narine 12 10 35.00 7.29
Piyush Chawla 6 9 19.33 7.90
Umesh Yadav 4 7 13.71 6.62

