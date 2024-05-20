KKR in IPL Playoffs: Kolkata Knight Riders win/loss record; Stats, most runs, wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders led the IPL 2024 table with nine wins and 20 points to seal its progress to Qualifier 1 where it will face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
This was the eighth season where KKR made it past the league phase of the tournament. The team has featured in an IPL final thrice, winning in 2012 and 2014 but losing out to Chennai Super Kings in 2021.
Here is the playoffs record for Kolkata Knight Riders before its match against SRH:
KKR WIN/LOSS RECORD IN IPL PLAYOFFS
KKR FINISHES IN PLAYOFFS
Most runs for KKR in IPL playoffs
|Player
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Shubman Gill
|5
|184
|36.80
|127.77
|Manish Pandey
|3
|151
|50.33
|154.08
|Gautam Gambhir
|8
|134
|19.14
|121.81
Most wickets for KKR in IPL playoffs
|Player
|Innings
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy Rate
|Sunil Narine
|12
|10
|35.00
|7.29
|Piyush Chawla
|6
|9
|19.33
|7.90
|Umesh Yadav
|4
|7
|13.71
|6.62
