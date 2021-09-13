KKR IPL 2021 matches: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues

Kolkata Knight Riders will resume its Indian Premier League campaign without star pacer Pat Cummins. The Australian fast bowler, who has also been instrumental with the bat, has been replaced by New Zealander Tim Southee.

Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders.

1. 20-09-2021 – Abu Dhabi – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30pm

2. 23-09 – Abu Dhabi – Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7.30pm

3. 26-09 – Abu Dhabi – Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 3.30pm

4. 28-09 – Sharjah – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, 3.30pm



5. 01-10 – Dubai – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, 7.30pm

6. 03-10 – Dubai – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30pm

7. 07-10 – Sharjah – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm