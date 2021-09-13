Home IPL News KKR IPL 2021 matches: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues KKR, IPL 2021 full schedule: Check the complete list of Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2021 fixtures, match timings. Team Sportstar Kolkata 13 September, 2021 10:27 IST Eoin Morgan will continue to lead KKR. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar Kolkata 13 September, 2021 10:27 IST Kolkata Knight Riders will resume its Indian Premier League campaign without star pacer Pat Cummins. The Australian fast bowler, who has also been instrumental with the bat, has been replaced by New Zealander Tim Southee.Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders.1. 20-09-2021 – Abu Dhabi – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30pm2. 23-09 – Abu Dhabi – Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7.30pm3. 26-09 – Abu Dhabi – Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 3.30pm4. 28-09 – Sharjah – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, 3.30pmIPL schedule 2021, full match time table, venues, timings and date Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Punjab Kings IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 fixtures: Full schedule, timings, dates, venues 5. 01-10 – Dubai – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, 7.30pm6. 03-10 – Dubai – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30pm7. 07-10 – Sharjah – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :