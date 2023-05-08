IPL News

KKR vs PBKS Toss Updates, IPL 2023 LIVE: Will toss favour Rana’s Kolkata or Dhawan’s Punjab?

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 08 May, 2023 16:31 IST
Shikhar Dhawan’s Punjab Kings faces Nitish Rana’s Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Monday.

Shikhar Dhawan’s Punjab Kings faces Nitish Rana’s Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Kolkata Knight Riders faces Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday in the IPL 2023.

This will be the second match between the teams this season. In their first match, KKR suffered a seven-run defeat despite winning the toss in a rain-affected game.

The Kings have had five coin flips going their way so far while the Knight Riders have won only four tosses this season.

KKR TOSS RESULTS IN IPL 2023

  • ⦿ vs PBKS: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by seven runs (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 81 runs (Kolkata)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bowl - Won by three wickets (Ahmedabad)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Won the toss, elected to field - Lost by 23 runs (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by five wickets (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs DC: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by four wickets (Delhi)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Won the toss, elected to bat - Lost by 49 runs (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 21 runs (Kolkata)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by seven wickets (Kolkata)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Won the toss, elected to bat - Won by five runs (Hyderabad)

PBKS TOSS RESULS IN IPL 2023

  • ⦿ vs KKR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by seven runs (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs RR: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by five runs (Guwahati)
  • ⦿ vs SRH: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by eight wickets (Hyderabad)
  • ⦿ vs GT: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Won by two wickets (Lucknow)
  • ⦿ vs RCB: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 24 runs (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by 13 runs (Mumbai)
  • ⦿ vs LSG: Won the toss, opted to bowl - Lost by 56 runs (Mohali)
  • ⦿ vs CSK: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Won by four wickets (Chennai)
  • ⦿ vs MI: Lost the toss, forced to bat - Lost by six wickets (Mohali)

