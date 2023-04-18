IPL News

Virat Kohli has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during RCB’s eight-run loss to CSK at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

PTI
Bengaluru 18 April, 2023 10:14 IST
Virat Kohli in action.

Virat Kohli in action. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct during the team’s eight-run loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

A statement said that Kohli had breached the rules under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

While the IPL statement did not go into details about the incident, which attracted the code of conduct violation, it could have been due to the former RCB skipper’s over-the-top celebration following CSK middle-order batter Shivam Dube’s dismissal off the bowling of Wayne Parnell on Monday.

Dube struck a 27-ball 52 in CSK’s mammoth 226 for 6 in the ‘Southern Derby’ as Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s team won by eight runs.

“Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli has been fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru,” said the IPL statement.

It said Kohli, who scored six runs on Monday, had “admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct”.

“For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” the statement added.

RCB will play Punjab Kings next at Mohali on April 20.

