IPL 2023: Krunal Pandya retires hurt on 49 during LSG vs MI match

Lucknow Super Giants Krunal Pandya retired hurt on 49 during a clash against Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

LSG was sent into bat by MI and was reduced to 12 for two before Krunal and Marcus Stoinis staged a recovery.

He retired hurt on 49 off 42 balls. The left-hander was struggling to time the ball initially and could only manage two boundaries (one four, one six) in his innings.

Krunal and Stoinis put up a 82-run stand for the third wicket before the stand-in captain started to hobble during running between the wickets. Krunal then decided to walk off the field after 16 years. While it’s unclear if it was a tactical swap, the IPL website has referred Krunal to be retired hurt.

LSG eventually put up a challenging 177 for three on the board, with Stoinis finishing unbeaten on 89 off 47 balls.