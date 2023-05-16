IPL News

IPL 2023: Krunal Pandya retires hurt on 49 during LSG vs MI match

Lucknow Super Giants Krunal Pandya retired hurt on 49 during a clash against Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

16 May, 2023 21:04 IST
Krunal Pandya retired hurt against Mumba Indians. | Photo Credit: PTI

LSG was sent into bat by MI and was reduced to 12 for two before Krunal and Marcus Stoinis staged a recovery.

He retired hurt on 49 off 42 balls. The left-hander was struggling to time the ball initially and could only manage two boundaries (one four, one six) in his innings.

Krunal and Stoinis put up a 82-run stand for the third wicket before the stand-in captain started to hobble during running between the wickets. Krunal then decided to walk off the field after 16 years. While it’s unclear if it was a tactical swap, the IPL website has referred Krunal to be retired hurt.

LSG eventually put up a challenging 177 for three on the board, with Stoinis finishing unbeaten on 89 off 47 balls.

