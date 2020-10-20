KXIP vs DC, IPL 2020 Live Score Updates: KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab faces Shreyas' Delhi Capitals

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE blog of the IPL game between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals in Dubai.

Head-to-head: (25 matches- KXIP 14 | DC 11)

The two teams have faced each other 25 times in the IPL so far, and KXIP has dominated the fixture by winning it 14 times.

Last IPL meeting:

KXIP (157/8 in 20 overs) beat KXIP (157/8 in 20 overs) in the Super Over.

Earlier this season, the sides squared off in Dubai on September 20, Sunday and the match had to be decided by a Super Over. Delh's Marcus Stoinis starred with the bat in the first innings with a fifty and then bagged two wickets in the final over in the second innings to force the Super Over. Eventually, the Capitals got home by chasing down the target of three runs with as many balls to spare.

IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)

KXIP- The franchise is on a comeback trail. It has lost three of its last five games but comes into the contest on the back of two consecutive wins. (2:3)

DC- The team is in red-hot form, having won four of its last five encounters (4:1)

PREVIEW

Kings XI Punjab has been an unlucky side in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. Out of the six games it lost, at least three could have gone their way.

Fresh from the twin Super Over victory over Mumbai Indians, K.L. Rahul’s side is set to challenge Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Tuesday.

The first-leg encounter between Delhi and Punjab had witnessed the maiden Super Over of the season. As usual, fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took Delhi home but this time around, Kings XI will be hoping to ride on the momentum and turn the tide.

The build-up

Delhi, currently the table-topper, is certain to make the playoffs with seven wins in nine games.

Shikhar Dhawan, who scored his maiden IPL hundred against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, ensures a solid start upfront. In fact, he is one of the top run-scorers (359 runs at an average of 51.28) of the season. Prithvi Shaw’s lack of runs is a concern but ideally, the team management should not tinker with the balance as long as the result is on their side.

Besides Kagiso Rabada (19 wickets in nine games) and Anrich Nortje (12 wickets in nine games), the addition of uncapped pace express Tushar Deshpande has bolstered the bowling department. The franchise has also roped in leg-spinner Pravin Dubey as a replacement for Amit Mishra, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. It is unlikely the youngster will sneak in given the presence of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel.

Anrich Nortje. - BCCI/IPL

On the other hand, Rahul has been the top batsman of the season with 525 runs, followed by his opening partner Mayank Agarwal: 393 runs; both have smashed hundreds and have done the bulk of the scoring for Kings XI.

The key men

Kings XI’s Super Over hero Mohammed Shami will be the most talked about bowler ahead of this game. The right-armer will be hoping to catch up with Rabada on the wickets tally; Shami is currently on 14 wickets in nine games.

In their first meeting, Shami had removed Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer and Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer.

Dhawan is expected to continue the fireworks, along with game-changing players such as Marcus Stoinis. The Australian had single-handedly bailed Delhi out of trouble in its first game against Punjab.

However, the fate of the match depends on the Delhi bowlers and if they can keep Rahul and Agarwal quiet; an uphill task given their aggressive intent.

Head-to-Head: Kings XI Punjab 14, Delhi Capitals 11

NUMBER-CRUNCHING

Highest run-getter: KL Rahul (525)

KL Rahul (525) Highest wicket-taker: Kagiso Rabada (19)

Kagiso Rabada (19) Highest individual score: KL Rahul (132*)

KL Rahul (132*) Best bowling figures: Jasprit Bumrah (4/20)

Jasprit Bumrah (4/20) Best economy: Chris Morris (5.25)

Chris Morris (5.25) Most fours: Shikhar Dhawan (39)

Shikhar Dhawan (39) Most sixes: AB de Villiers, Nicholas Pooran and Sanju Samson (19)

AB de Villiers, Nicholas Pooran and Sanju Samson (19) Fastest ball: Anrich Nortje (156.22 kmph)

Anrich Nortje (156.22 kmph) Biggest six: Nicholas Pooran (106m)

Nicholas Pooran (106m) Fastest fifty: Nicholas Pooran (17 balls)

Nicholas Pooran (17 balls) Fastest century: Mayank Agarwal (45 balls)

SQUADS Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav, Keemo Paul Kings XI Punjab: K. L. Rahul (c), Glenn Maxwell, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M. Ashwin, J. Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh



IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Delhi Capitals 9 7 2 14 +0.921 Mumbai Indians 9 6 3 12 +1.201 Royal Challengers Bangalore 9 6 3 12 -0.096 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 5 4 10 -0.607 Rajasthan Royals 10 4 6 8 -0.591 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 3 6 6 +0.008 Kings XI Punjab 9 3 6 6 -0.262 Chennai Super Kings 10 3 7 6 -0.463

