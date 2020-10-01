KXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020 Live Updates: KL Rahul's Punjab takes on Rohit's Mumbai, Playing XI, Team news shortly

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live coverage of Match 13 of the IPL between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Preview

Mumbai Indians will enjoy home advantage, as the franchise is based in Abu Dhabi, but there will be little to choose from the clash against K.L. Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday. The defending champion has a slender 13-11 lead over its northern opponent in the head-to-head record.

Kings XI will play its maiden game in Abu Dhabi after enjoying a run-feast in Sharjah. Mumbai returned to their base after the Super Over loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this week.

The build-up

One couldn’t have asked for a better exhibition of the IPL being a face-off between the cream of Indian cricket stalwarts. Rohit facing Mohammed Shami and an on-song opening pair of Rahul and Mayank Agarwal taking on Jasprit Bumrah will be a treat for the fans on Thursday.

Despite the lip-smacking line-up, it will be interesting to see how Rahul and Agarwal cope up with the biggest boundaries in Abu Dhabi. Having played two of its three games here, Mumbai is expected to fare better.

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Capt.), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Anmolpreet Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Dhawal Kulkarni ,Chris Lynn, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, James Pattinson, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwary, Jayant Yadav.

Kings XI Punjab: K. L. Rahul (Capt.), Glenn Maxwell, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M. Ashwin, J. Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.

Match details

Match 13, Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date: October 1, Thursday

Time: 7:30 PM IST.