KXIP vs RR, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score: Will Steve Smith's men be able to stop Kings XI Punjab juggernaut?

This is a tough week for the players at the Indian Premier League 2020. The race for the playoffs is hotting up and out of the eight teams, only one is out of contention.

Rajasthan Royals will be desperate to win against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Kings XI, placed fourth with 12 points, will be keen on maintaining the winning streak. On 10 points currently, if Royals lose the rubber they will be out of the playoffs race.

Steve Smith's men must be hoping their strength – batting – fires once again at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Pace spearhead Jofra Archer, who has been firing with the new ball and choking the opposition at death, will need support from the other bowlers.

Though the leg-spinning duo of Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia and young seamer Kartik Tyagi have done reasonably well, they have not been consistent. The third seamer – be it Jaydev Unadkat or Ankit Rajpoot – has disappointed even more. It's a mystery why the team management isn't considering Varun Aaron. He is genuinely quick and is a seasoned campaigner.

After the poor show by the bowlers, it was the batsmen that gave Royals the badly-needed victory against Mumbai Indians last Sunday. The services of Jos Buttler, the team's most accomplished batsman against the white ball, was not even required, as Ben Stokes, opening the innings, and Sanju Samson, put on 152 for the unbroken third-wicket off just 82 balls.

Kings XI is extremely strong in the batting department, too. Captain K.L. Rahul is leading the table with 595 runs. His opening partner Mayank Agarwal is seventh on the list with 398, though he didn't play the last two matches, owing to injury. Mandeep Singh stepped into Mayank's role with ease and made an unbeaten 66 to help the side beat Kolkata Knight Riders.



The bowling has looked increasingly sharper, with India pacer Mohammed Shami looking in fabulous form and the young left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh making rapid strides. Leg-spinners Ravi Bishnoi and M. Ashwin have played their parts too.

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

The two teams have faced each other 20 times in the IPL so far, and Rajasthan holds a 11-9 head-to-head win-loss record over Punjab.

KXIP (223/2 in 20 overs) lost to RR (226/6 in 19.3 overs) by 6 wickets

Earlier in IPL 2020, RR beat KXIP by four wickets in the United Arab Emirates on the back of Sanju Samson's 42-ball 85 and half-centuries from Rahul Tewatia and Steve Smith. Kings XI opener Mayank Agarwal had scored 106 off 50 balls in Sharjah back then, while Mohammed Shami took a three-wicket haul against the Royals.

Position on the Points Table

Punjab currently occupies the fourth position in the 2020 IPL points table with 12 points from 12 outings, which include six wins and six losses. Meanwhile, Rajasthan is placed seventh in the standings with ten points, having won five games and lost seven.

IPL 2020 Form Guide

KXIP has five wins from its last five matches

RR has two victories from its last five games

Overall, the Royals have won the IPL trophy once during the inaugural season and made the playoffs in three other seasons. Meanwhile, Kings XI have reached only one summit clash in 2014 and qualified for the playoffs just one other instance in 2008.

THE BEST PERFORMERS THIS SEASON (FROM KXIP and RR)

Most runs

1) K. L. Rahul (KXIP) - 595

2) Mayank Agarwal (KXIP) - 398

3) Nicholas Pooran (KXIP) - 329

4) Sanju Samson (RR) - 326

5) Steve Smith (RR) - 276

Most Wickets

1) Mohammed Shami (KXIP) - 20

2) Jofra Archer (RR) - 17

3) Ravi Bishnoi (KXIP) - 12

4) Shreyas Gopal (RR) - 9

5) Murugan Ashwin (KXIP) - 9



PREDICTED XI

KXIP: KL Rahul (c/w), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami



RR: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith (c), Sanju Samson (w), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi

TOP FIVE PLAYERS WITH MOST POINTS IN FANTASY SQUADS



1. Jofra Archer (RR) - 266.5 points

2. KL Rahul (KXIP) - 222.5 points

3. Rahul Tewatia (RR) - 203.5 points

4. Mohammad Shami (KXIP) - 197 points

5. Mayank Agarwal (KXIP) - 165 points

SQUADS Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (c), Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat Kings XI Punjab: K. L. Rahul (c), Glenn Maxwell, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M. Ashwin, J. Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh



IPL Points Table

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Mumbai Indians 12 8 4 16 +1.186 Royal Challengers Bangalore 12 7 5 14 +0.048 Delhi Capitals 12 7 5 14 +0.030 Kings XI Punjab 12 6 6 12 -0.049 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 6 7 12 -0.467 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 5 7 10 +0.396 Rajasthan Royals 12 5 7 10 -0.505 Chennai Super Kings 13 5 8 10 -0.532



